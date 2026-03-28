New Guwahati LAC: BJP vs Congress in Renamed Constituency

The redrawing of assembly boundaries has given Guwahati a new electoral identity. The erstwhile East Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituency has been renamed New Guwahati LAC, and the seat is shaping up to be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress — both fielding fresh faces for the first time in this reconstituted constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the fray, fielding Aditya Gogoi as its candidate, though the primary battle is expected to be between the two major parties.

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