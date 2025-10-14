Assam: BJP expresses concern over East Bengal-origin Muslim population growth

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed concern over what it described as a “worrying trend” in the population growth of Muslims of East Bengal origin in the state.

State BJP spokesperson Zafueen Mehjabin stated that demographic data from recent decades indicate a sharp rise in the Muslim population in Assam. Citing census figures, Mehjabin said that Hindus comprised 61.46% and Muslims 32.22% of the state’s population as per the 2011 Census. The party estimates that the Muslim population of East Bengal origin may have reached around 38% by 2021.

Mehjabin said, “For the first time since Independence, the indigenous population of Assam has fallen below 60 per cent.” The BJP alleged that successive Congress governments had allowed large-scale settlement of people of East Bengal origin in Assam “for vote bank politics,” which the party said contributed to the demographic shift.

Mehjabin further mentioned that during Congress rule, around 6.3 lakh bighas of land were allegedly occupied by people of East Bengal origin. The BJP claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, eviction drives have cleared about 1.5 lakh bighas of such encroached land, particularly from satra (Vaishnav monastery) and forest areas.

“The BJP government has taken strong measures to stop illegal migration and to protect the rights of indigenous communities,” the spokesperson said, adding that population trends must be addressed through vigilant administrative and social measures to ensure Assam’s demographic balance and cultural security.

