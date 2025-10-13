‘Inorganic Growth’ of Muslim Population in Majuli, Calls It a ‘Thinkable Issue’ Warns Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious concern over the demographic changes in Majuli district, claiming that in certain parts of the river island, the Muslim population has reached 100 percent. Calling it an “intense and thinkable issue,” the Chief Minister attributed the rise primarily to what he described as migration by outsiders, rather than local Assamese Muslims.

Speaking on the matter, Sarma noted that Assam’s overall Hindu-Assamese population now stands at around 40 percent, warning that the trend could have long-term socio-cultural implications if not addressed.