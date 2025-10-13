‘Inorganic Growth’ of Muslim Population in Majuli, Calls It a ‘Thinkable Issue’ Warns Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious concern over the demographic changes in Majuli district, claiming that in certain parts of the river island, the Muslim population has reached 100 percent. Calling it an “intense and thinkable issue,” the Chief Minister attributed the rise primarily to what he described as migration by outsiders, rather than local Assamese Muslims.
Speaking on the matter, Sarma noted that Assam’s overall Hindu-Assamese population now stands at around 40 percent, warning that the trend could have long-term socio-cultural implications if not addressed.
The Chief Minister said he had already discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated a Demographic Mission to study and monitor population changes across the state.
Sarma emphasized that the government’s focus would remain on protecting the state’s cultural identity while ensuring peaceful coexistence and social harmony among all communities.
He called upon civil society and local leaders to work together in maintaining demographic balance through awareness, education, and responsible community engagement.