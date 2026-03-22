Assam BJP Holds Media Workshops Across Key Districts Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

With the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections drawing closer, the Assam Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a district-level media workshop series aimed at tightening its communication strategy and strengthening grassroots outreach.
The initiative reflects the party's intent to go into the election cycle with a coordinated, well-drilled messaging operation — from the constituency level all the way up.
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The series got underway with sessions in two of Assam's major regional centres.
In Dibrugarh, National Spokesperson K.K. Sharma led discussions focused on communication strategy and media management. In Silchar, Tuhin Sinha took the floor, emphasising the need to strengthen party activities at the ground level.
Both sessions set the tone for what was to follow in Guwahati.
The most high-profile workshop in the series so far was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, drawing a strong line-up of senior party figures.
The session was conducted under the leadership of Rupam Goswami, Baijayant Jay Panda, Pradan Baruah, Pabitra Margherita, Anil Baluni, Sanjay Mayukh, and Bansuri Swaraj — a gathering that underlined how seriously the BJP is treating its pre-election media preparedness.
The Guwahati session covered a broad range of communication priorities, including constituency-level planning, effective use of both traditional and digital media platforms, crisis communication, and the importance of coordinated messaging across party units.
Leaders stressed the need for proactive media engagement to promote the party's development narrative and push back against misinformation — a recurring concern in the increasingly competitive digital information space.
The workshops concluded with a shared resolve among participants to work with unity and strategic focus in the run-up to the elections.
The party reaffirmed its commitment to communicating its vision and achievements effectively to the people of Assam — signalling that media strategy, not just ground mobilisation, will be a central pillar of its 2026 campaign.