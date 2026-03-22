Assam BJP Holds Media Workshops Across Key Districts Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

With the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections drawing closer, the Assam Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a district-level media workshop series aimed at tightening its communication strategy and strengthening grassroots outreach.

The initiative reflects the party's intent to go into the election cycle with a coordinated, well-drilled messaging operation — from the constituency level all the way up.

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