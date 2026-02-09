Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds key meeting at Mazbat ahead of Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a significant organizational meeting at Mazbat in Udalguri district on Saturday. The meeting was organized under the Panchnoi Cherfang Mandal of the Mazbat Legislative Assembly constituency and focused on strengthening booth-level structures and grassroots coordination.

The session brought together booth committee presidents and secretaries, Shakti Kendra conveners and a large number of grassroots functionaries. Leaders reviewed the party’s previous council election performance and carried out a detailed assessment of organizational gaps and operational shortcomings. Participants resolved to intensify groundwork and restructure local-level strategies to improve electoral readiness.

Among those present were former MCLA Deepak Maur, Mandal President Jiban Deka, senior leader Jitu Kisan, and youth leader Kishore Sharma of Mazbat. Speakers at the meeting stressed unity, disciplined organization, and consistent voter outreach as key priorities in the run up to the polls.

Party leaders voiced strong confidence about winning the No. 47 Mazbat Assembly constituency in the forthcoming election.

However, there is still no official confirmation on whether the party will field a candidate from the seat. Meanwhile, the names of several probable ticket aspirants, including Kishore Sharma, Jitu Kisan, Jiban Deka, Rabin Basumatary, Ladhu Lohar, Kasmati Garh, and Jayanta Das, are reportedly under discussion in party circles.

Addressing the gathering, senior leader Jitu Kisan stated that if the party nominated a candidate from Mazbat this time, the constituency was likely to elect a BJP representative.

