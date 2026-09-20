Assam BJP Holds Statewide Blood Donation Drive in Tribute to Zubeen Garg’s First Death Anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the solemn occasion of the first death anniversary of Assam's beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, the Bharatiya Janata Party, today organised blood donation camps across the State, paying a profound and heartfelt tribute to the legendary artiste through the noble spirit of humanitarian service.

At the blood donation camp organised at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma personally donated blood and participated in this noble humanitarian initiative.

In a statement, BJP informed that a total of 1,869 units of blood were collected through blood donation camps organised by the Party at various locations across Assam. Of these, 116 units of blood were collected at the camp held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Also Read: Six Lakh Students Across Assam Sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Diya Ghurai Diya’ in Statewide Tribute