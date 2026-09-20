Six Lakh Students Across Assam Sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Diya Ghurai Diya’ in Statewide Tribute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The voices of more than six lakh students echoed across Assam on Saturday as they came together to sing Zubeen Garg's iconic song 'Diya Ghurai Diya' as part of the State-wide observance of Zubeen Divas.

The programme, jointly organised by the Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya Shiksha Sansad and Zubeen Garg Foundation, was held across the network of Assam Jatiya Vidyalayas, with students, teachers, parents and guests joining in remembrance of the late singer.

At Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya in Guwahati, around 2,600 students, along with teachers and staff, participated in the programme. The collective rendition began at 8.45 am, filling the school premises with Garg's music.

Principal Ghanashyam Medhi said more than six lakh students and around 50,000 teachers from Assam Jatiya Vidyalayas across the State took part in the tribute.

"We are happy that the Zubeen Garg Foundation has joined hands with Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya to remember and pay tribute to Zubeen Garg," Medhi said.

The programme will be followed by "Sradhargya Jatra", under which two vehicles will travel across different parts of Guwahati playing Garg's songs, allowing people to visit and pay their respects.

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and other members of the foundation were present at the programme. Garima expressed gratitude for the affection and participation shown by students across the State.

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