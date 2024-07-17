Assam: BJP is falling and Congress is rising, says Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After his felicitation by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today, Jorhat MP and Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that the fall of the BJP and the rise of the Congress were taking place simultaneously in the country.

The INC appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the party’s deputy leader on the Lok Sabha recently. Today’s is his first visit to Guwahati after the party appointed him to the coveted post. Congress leaders received him at the LGBI Airpor this afternoon. In the afternoon, the APCC felicitated him warmly at Rajiv Bhawan.

Speaking to the leaders and cadres of the party after his felicitation, the MP said, “I have been working under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi for the past ten years. Rahul Gandhi is now the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. I feel proud to have had the opportunity to work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House. Rahul Gandhi had taken out two Bharat Judo Nyay Yatras that made the Congress popular among the general masses. There were suggestions from people concerned that the INC change its ideology. However, our leader, Sonia Gandhi, stuck to her stand that the party cannot deviate from its secular ideology.”

Gogoi further said, “Now the BJP has been on the decline and the Congress has started its upward surge. We will speak against the misdeeds of the BJP and its government. Some people are eager to join the Congress in Assam. However, the APCC has to decide who to invite to the party. There are leaders who deserted the party at the time of the crisis. If anybody wants to join the party, he or she has to start from scratch—from the Mandal Congress or Block Congress. We need to respect the party workers who have rendered services to the party for the past ten years or more.”

