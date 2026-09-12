Assam BJP Launches Month-Long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Mark Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service

Month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The extended State Executive Committee meeting of the BJP was held on Friday in Guwahati. In the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon BJP workers to reach out to every section of society through service-oriented activities, saying that the party's principle of "Jan Seva is Narayan Seva" should be translated into meaningful action.

Sarma said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, should go beyond celebrations and become an opportunity to strengthen the party's connect with the people.

The BJP will organise the month-long campaign from September 17 to October 17, 2026, with blood donation camps, healthcare initiatives, cleanliness drives, Anganwadi-centre activities, youth and student programmes and various social awareness initiatives planned across the state. A major blood donation drive will be organised across Assam on September 19 in memory of legendary artiste Zubeen Garg. Sarma appealed to party workers and people from all sections of society to participate in the initiative, describing blood donation as a meaningful humanitarian tribute to the celebrated artiste.

The campaign will formally begin at 6 pm on September 17 in every Legislative Assembly constituency with the lighting of 'Ashirwad Banti'. Several programmes have been lined up during the month-long campaign. September 25 will be observed with service activities and floral tributes on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

On October 2, programmes marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will focus on Swadeshi, Khadi, simplicity and cleanliness, accompanied by extensive cleanliness drives across the state.

In his address at the media, State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan - Jan Seva is Narayan Seva' was not merely an organisational programme but an effort to reaffirm the BJP's commitment to society through service. He called upon party workers at the state, district, mandal and booth levels to participate wholeheartedly in the month-long campaign.

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