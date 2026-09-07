BJP to Launch Month-Long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ Marking 25 Years of Modi’s Parliamentary Service

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a month-long "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" across India from September 17 to October 17, commemorating 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's service in parliamentary politics. Assam, along with the rest of the country, will observe a vibrant series of events as part of the campaign.

State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said, a calendar featuring 13 nationwide programmes has been prepared for the campaign. Some of the key initiatives include Namo Seva Gatha, Anganwadi Utsav, Rangoli, Parivartan Ki Kahani, Seva Setu Abhiyan, Jan Sevak Mahakumbh, Painting, Elocution and Quiz Competitions, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Seva Jyoti Yatra, and the National Innovation Competition, among others. A state-level committee, led by general secretary Anup Barman, is overseeing preparations in Assam. The committee includes senior leaders such as Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Terash Gowala, and others, with additional sub-committees managing regional and district-level implementation.

The campaign will open on September 17 with the "Ashirbadar Banti" (Lamp of Blessings) event, where BJP workers in over 31,000 booths in Assam will light lamps to convey blessings to the Prime Minister. A district-level training for smooth execution of activities has already begun, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia overseeing efforts. State ministers, legislators, and party workers across Assam will actively participate in the month-long campaign.

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