Assam BJP Leader Mriganka Deo Barman Appointed National Secretary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman has been appointed as a National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the party’s newly announced national office-bearers’ committee.

Earlier, Barman served as the general secretary of the state BJP and as president of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

State President Dilip Saikia expressed hope that Barman, in his new responsibility, would utilise his organisational experience, efficiency and dedication to further strengthen the party and enhance Assam’s organisational role at the national level.

Saikia extended his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the national leadership of the BJP for entrusting Mriganka Deo Barman with the important responsibility of National Secretary. The party also conveyed its warm greetings and congratulations to Barman and wished him success in his new role.

He further expressed confidence that Barman’s appointment would strengthen the organisational presence of the Assam BJP at the national level.

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