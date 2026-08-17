BJP Assam pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls his legacy in Northeast and nation-building

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a tribute programme at its state headquarters in Guwahati on Sunday to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia paid floral tribute to Vajpayee’s portrait and recalled his contributions to the nation.

Saikia described Vajpayee as a statesman, poet, litterateur and journalist who dedicated his life to public service, national development and democratic values. He also recalled Vajpayee’s special concern for Assam and the Northeast, including his visits to the state during the Assam Movement and his efforts to raise related issues in Parliament.

Saikia highlighted initiatives during Vajpayee’s tenure aimed at strengthening the Northeast and supporting indigenous and tribal communities, including the creation of the Department of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

He also recalled Vajpayee’s contributions to infrastructure development through projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral and initiatives including the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the National Rural Health Mission.

The programme concluded with BJP leaders and workers paying homage to Vajpayee and raising slogans including “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Amar Rahe”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The programme was informed through a press release issued by BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Pranjal Kalita.

Also Read: Under Atal’s leadership, India refused to bow: PM Modi recalls Pokhran tests at Somnath event