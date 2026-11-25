STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP celebrated the 404th birth anniversary of Ahom general Mahabir Lachit Borphukan on Tuesday, paying tribute to his courage, patriotism and military leadership.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president and MP Dilip Saikia described Lachit Divas as a day of remembrance and reflection, urging people to preserve and protect Assam’s identity, civilisation and cultural heritage. He said Lachit’s victory over the Mughal forces and leadership during the Battle of Saraighat remained enduring examples of courage and patriotism. Saikia also cited Lachit’s decision to execute his maternal uncle for neglecting his assigned duty during preparations for battle, recalling his words, “Dexotkoi momai dangor nohoi” (My uncle is not greater than my country). He said the episode reflected the principle of placing the nation above personal relationships and interests.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Pranab Kumar Bharali, who attended the programme, compared Lachit with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and British Admiral Horatio Nelson. He said Lachit had not received the international recognition he deserved and credited recent initiatives by the BJP governments at the Centre and in Assam with bringing his legacy to national prominence.

BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the party had undertaken initiatives to familiarise younger generations with Lachit’s ideals. She cited the celebration of Lachit Divas in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, as well as exhibitions showcasing historical memorabilia associated with the Ahom commander.

She also referred to institutions and landmarks commemorating Lachit, including the Lachit Police Academy, the Lachit Borphukan Award at the National Defence Academy, his statue at Holongapar in Jorhat and Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. The programme was attended by Brigadier Palash Choudhury, MP Jogen Mohan, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and BJP state vice-president Manoj Baruah, among others.