403rd birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan marked with grand procession in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: To mark the 403rd birth anniversary of the Ahom military general Lachit Borphukan, the Lachit Divas of 2025 was observed in Jamugurihat along with the rest of the state with pomp and grandeur on Monday with a unique theme and idea. The central programme of the Lachit Divas convened by the Kanyaka attracted attention from the various corners of the state as thirteen hundred youths took part in a procession in royal attire and Hengdangs in their hands.

The central programme of the Naduar area began at Bhumidhar Bordoloi stadium, Sootea, with tributes to the legendary fighter and a statue of valour by the dignitaries. It was followed by distribution of Hengdangs to the participants by the veteran citizens of the area. In a spectacular procession with a replica boat, youths in Ahom traditional attire and Hengdangs in their hands marched to Pokamura Pothar, Jamugurihat, covering nearly 15 kms of distance in two hundred tractors. The Adivasis, Bodos, Misings, and Gorkhas joined the procession in their respective traditional attire along with their traditional hand weapons.

At the end of the procession, a public meeting was held at Pokamura Pothar wherein body builders Mahadev Deka, Bijit Gogoi, Pankaj Bora, and Uma Chetry, member of the world cup-winning women cricket team, were accorded warm felicitation by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika on behalf of the Kanyaka family. Cricketer Uma Chetry was presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the North Bank Tea Company in the programme conducted by Niraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur of the Naduar area, under whose guidance the programme was accomplished.

