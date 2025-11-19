Assam: BJP marks Zubeen’s birthday with mega blood donation drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The first birth anniversary of celebrated Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, observed in his absence, became a moment of solemn tribute as the Assam Pradesh BJP organized a large-scale blood donation initiative across the State. The programme, held under the banner “Jeevan Surabhi,” took place at 53 locations and served as a heartfelt homage to the artiste whose cultural and humanitarian contributions left a lasting imprint on Assam. At Khanapara, the central camp was inaugurated by State President and MP Dilip Saikia in the presence of Health Minister Ashok Singhal and distinguished actor Pranjal Saikia. During the inauguration, Dilip Saikia said Zubeen Garg embodied far more than artistic excellence. He noted that the artiste’s patriotism, sensitivity, and compassionate spirit shaped his philosophy of life, and he added that honouring Zubeen Garg meaningfully required carrying forward his social values along with his creative legacy. He also extended condolences to Garima Saikia Garg and the bereaved family. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who donated blood at the Khanapara camp upon his return from London, recalled that Zubeen Garg had consistently used his own resources to support people in distress, setting an enduring example of humanity. He said the statewide blood donation event, organized in collaboration with AGP, UPPL, BPF and other NDA partners, aimed to reflect those same values by helping thousands in need.

President Dilip Saikia expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State Health Department for facilitating the smooth execution of the camps. Across Assam, ministers, legislators, parliamentarians and numerous party workers participated in the initiative, donating blood as a tribute to the artiste on his 53rd birth anniversary.

Also Read: Assam Celebrates Zubeen's Birthday as National Pride Day