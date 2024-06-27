Assam: BJP observes black day in protest against ‘Emergency’ in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP observed ‘black day’ at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati today in protest against the emergency that was in effect from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said, “The then Prime Minister promulgated an emergency in the country and violated the fundamental rights of the people of the nation, besides dealing a blow to the media and murdering democracy. The emergency has remained a blot in the history of India.”

The party felicitated six people who had to bear the brunt of the emergency. The six are Bipin Bihari Kalita, Binoy Kumar Chand, Ranjan Bora, Guru Prasad Bhowmik, Om Prakash Sarma, and Chandra Kantam.

The State BJP observed black day on June 25 as well, statewide. The office-bearers of the 30 organizational districts of the party took part in the protest.

