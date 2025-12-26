Assam: BJP observes Vajpayee’s 101st Birth Anniversary as Good Governance Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday observed Good Governance Day across Assam at the booth, mandal, district and state levels to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Party workers across the state commemorated the day with programmes highlighting Vajpayee’s legacy of inclusive and people-centric governance. December 25 is observed nationwide as Good Governance Day in remembrance of the former Prime Minister.

The birth anniversary programmes began on December 24 at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Hengrabari, Guwahati, where the BJP Mahila Morcha lit 1,000 earthen lamps. The programme was inaugurated by BJP president and Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia.

On December 25, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait, offering homage to the former Prime Minister. BJP state president Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and senior party leaders were also present on the occasion. An exhibition showcasing photographs from Vajpayee’s life and his contributions to the nation was organized at the party headquarters.

Speaking at the programme, Dilip Saikia described Vajpayee as a visionary statesman who laid the foundation of modern India. He said Vajpayee’s leadership ushered in transformative changes in infrastructure, defence, economic reforms and national security, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, expansion of national highways and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Saikia also recalled Vajpayee’s role in creating the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), which brought focused national attention to the North-East. He said the vision set forth by Vajpayee is being carried forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accelerating development in Assam and the entire region.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s cultural and diplomatic contributions, Saikia noted that his Hindi speeches at the United Nations strengthened India’s cultural confidence on the global stage. He also remembered Vajpayee’s support in raising the Assam Movement’s concerns at the national level.

The BJP reiterated that Vajpayee’s ideals of Antyodaya and good governance continue to guide the party’s vision and policies, from the grassroots to the state level.

Also Read: Dilip Saikia Unveils Vajpayee Statue in Biswanath, Assam