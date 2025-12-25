State BJP President Dilip Saikia Unveils Statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Biswanath

Biswanath: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former Prime Minister of India and founding head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a full-length statue of Vajpayee was installed at the Biswanath District BJP Office.

The statue was formally unveiled by State BJP President Dilip Saikia. The unveiling ceremony took place at the Vajpayee Bhawan in Biswanath, drawing the presence of senior party leaders, elected representatives, and party workers. Moreover, in India, this day is observed by the BJP as ‘Good Governance Day’.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Biswanath District BJP President Asim Kumar Das, Vice President Sujit Bhumij, and Secretary Ratul Nath. As a part of their endeavor in paying tribute to the ex-prime minister. The statue was designed in Rajasthan and brought to Biswanath.