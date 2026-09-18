Assam BJP Plans Blood Donation Drives Across 39 Districts to Honour Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps across all 39 organisational districts of the state on September 19 to mark the first death anniversary of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The programme, being organised under the initiative of the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, will pay tribute to the artiste through blood donation by BJP workers and office-bearers.

According to BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi, the commemorative programme will begin in the morning with floral tributes to Zubeen Garg's portrait, followed by blood donation drives at designated locations across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia are scheduled to donate blood at the camp to be held at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati.

BJP workers and functionaries from different levels of the organisation will participate in the blood donation programme across the state.

The party said the initiative is intended as a tribute to Zubeen Garg and to honour his enduring contribution to Assam's music and cultural life.

Also Read: AASU to Pay Melodious Tribute to Zubeen Garg across Assam