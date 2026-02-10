Assam: BJP seeks NIA or CBI probe into Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Pak links’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Calling for a thorough investigation by central agencies-either the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-into the alleged deep-rooted links of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi with the hostile nation Pakistan, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Member of Parliament from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, urged the Central Government to intervene without delay.

In a statement, Saikia said that every fact and assertion contained in the SIT report made public by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 8 is backed by hundred per cent documentary evidence. Under no circumstances, he asserted, can Gaurav Gogoi evade answering these grave questions. Why he travelled to Pakistan and whom he met there are questions to which Gogoi must provide clear and unambiguous answers to the people of Assam.

Saikia categorically emphasized that the issue of Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan connections has nothing to do with partisan politics. Rather, it concerns a politician's moral duty towards the motherland, his national responsibility and the broader framework of India's national security. Therefore, the alleged maintenance of clandestine links with a hostile nation by an elected representative must be meticulously investigated by central agencies and, if proven, must invite strict legal punishment. Exposing the true face of political leaders involved in anti-national activities, he said, is precisely why a central probe is indispensable.

On matters of national security, Saikia observed that the language of the Congress has always mirrored the language of Pakistan. The Congress party's words and actions, he alleged, consistently align with Pakistan-backed fundamentalist forces and terrorist elements. Speeches delivered by Congress leaders in Parliament routinely receive prominent coverage in Pakistani newspapers because, he claimed, Congress rhetoric has long functioned as a complement to Pakistan's terror ecosystem. It is noteworthy, he added, that during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh's government, dossiers handed over to Pakistan were subsequently used by that country for anti-India activities. Whether as a ruling party or in opposition, the Congress has consistently stood on Pakistan's side, he alleged, with its actions repeatedly reinforcing extremist and terrorist agendas.

Saikia further pointed out that statements made by Gaurav Gogoi on social media are frequently amplified and praised by Pakistani media outlets and by social media handles operated by citizens of the hostile nation. For Pakistan, he remarked, Gaurav Gogoi has become a "favourite", which is why his words so often dominate headlines across the border.

The shocking revelations contained in the SIT report released by the Chief Minister have, Saikia said, shamed every self-respecting Assamese and Indian citizen, adding that these disclosures have generated deep anxiety not only in Assam but across the country. He demanded that Gaurav Gogoi explain under what circumstances his wife received extraordinary hospitality from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At a time when visas for Indian sportspersons and journalists were being severely restricted by Pakistan, why, he asked, was a red carpet rolled out for Gaurav Gogoi? Every citizen, he said, has the right to know, and Gogoi must answer.

