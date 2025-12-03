Assam: BJP slams opposition over ST status report for 6 communities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized opposition leaders on Tuesday after the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) tabled the long-awaited report on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities. The report followed extensive consultations, scientific assessments and inputs from both the demanding groups and existing ST bodies. Most stakeholders accepted the recommendations, and even initially dissatisfied groups welcomed the Chief Minister’s assurance of further discussions.

Addressing the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi accused the Congress of neglecting the issue during its decades in power. He cited the 1996 ordinance that granted the Koch-Rajbongshi community ST status for six months, calling it an act of humiliation. He added that despite having two Chief Ministers from the Ahom community, the Congress failed to prioritize the demand.

Gogoi said the BJP government had worked consistently since 2016 to fulfil its promise, resulting in the widely accepted committee report. He accused the opposition of raising baseless objections due to political frustration. He also criticized comments by Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, and warned the opposition against creating confusion on the sensitive issue.

