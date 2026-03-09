Assam BJP Slams West Bengal Government Over Protocol Lapses During President Murmu's Visit

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed concern over what it described as serious protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal to attend the 9th International Santhal Conference.

State BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora alleged that the conference venue was shifted from Bidhannagar in Siliguri to Gosaipur in Bagdogra — a move she claimed was intended to, or effectively resulted in, limiting the participation of members of the Santhal community in the event.

