Assam BJP Slams West Bengal Government Over Protocol Lapses During President Murmu's Visit

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed concern over what it described as serious protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal to attend the 9th International Santhal Conference.
State BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora alleged that the conference venue was shifted from Bidhannagar in Siliguri to Gosaipur in Bagdogra — a move she claimed was intended to, or effectively resulted in, limiting the participation of members of the Santhal community in the event.
Bora also criticised the reported absence of senior West Bengal government representatives at the President's reception, calling it a clear breach of established constitutional protocol.
She invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the issue, saying that respect for constitutional officers must remain above political calculations at all times.
"The dignity of the President's office should always be upheld," Bora said, directing her criticism squarely at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
Bora also used the occasion to draw a contrast with what she described as the BJP's track record on welfare for women and tribal communities. She highlighted schemes implemented in Assam, including Orunodoi, Udyamita, and Nijut Moina, as examples of the party's commitment to these groups.
The remarks come amid a broader political controversy following President Murmu's expression of disappointment at the Santhal conference event, which has drawn reactions from political leaders across the country.