Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates BJP Mandal office in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Mandal office of the BJP in Dibrugarh. Addressing party workers after the inauguration, the chief minister said that from now on, all party activities would be conducted from this office.

He mentioned that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all major decisions of the party had been taken in the party office, and not from the PM’s Office.

Sarma also urged party workers to begin the preliminary work to construct offices in 30 percent of the booth centres across Assam within the next five years.

Several distinguished leaders were present on the occasion, including former Chief Minister of Assam and Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Member of Parliament and State President of BJP Assam Pradesh Dilip Saikia, and State Organizational General Secretary GR Ravindra Raju.

The programme was anchored by the General Secretary of the State Committee of BJP Assam Pradesh, Rituparna Baruah. Among others present were Assam cabinet ministers Prasanta Phukan and Bimal Borah, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs Binod Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi, District President Dulal Bora, District In-charge Lakhinath Tasa, former District President Ujjal Kashyap, State Secretary Lakhya Konwar, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, and others, along with party workers from all levels.

Also Read: Komargaon groups submit memorandum to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma