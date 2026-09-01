Assam BJP to hold month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking Modi’s 25 years of public service

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of service and dedication to the nation.

A training programme to chalk out the roadmap for the campaign was held on Monday at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

The training session was chaired by state BJP president Dilip Saikia and attended by BJP national organisational general secretary B. L. Santosh, Northeast co-coordinator Rajiv Babbar, Assam minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, and state organisational general secretary Rabindra Raju.

The programme was conducted by state BJP general secretary Anup Barman.

Several Assam government ministers, MLAs, state BJP office-bearers and representatives from various districts participated in the training programme.

The campaign will be organised across Assam as part of the nationwide celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and political journey.

Also Read: Building a Viksit Bharat: Lok Bhavan, Assam’s approach through Seva Sankalp Saptah