Assam: BJP workers felicitate Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita in Boko

BOKO: Guwahati BJP MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi visited Boko for the first time after her win in the general elections from the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday. During her visit, Boko and Chamria block BJP party workers organized a felicitation programme. BJP Boko block president Budheswar Rabha and many other party workers felicitated her with Rabha, Boro and Garo traditional attires along with Japi, Gamucha and Sorai. She thanked the people of Boko for supporting her in the election.

During the felicitation programme, MP Kalita said in her speech that in the coming days she will discuss the issues with the people and will solve them. Regarding the current flood issues in her constituency, she makes comparative comments, “Floods are not limited to Guwahati. Delhi is also flooded, Guwahati is also flooded.”

She also said that railings and sidewalks would be installed soon relating to the death case of child Avinash Sarkar in the open sewer of Rajgarh in Guwahati. “We submitted an application for railings and sidewalks at the site the day after the incident,” she said. MP Kalita also said that the application has already been departmentally approved. Soon the remaining open sewers in Guwahati will disappear soon as work is underway. She assured that Guwahati residents will soon see a beautiful Guwahati.

