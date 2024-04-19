BJP candidate for Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi to file nominations today

GUWAHATI: The BJP’s candidate for Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, will submit her nomination papers before the Kamrup (M) District Commissioner on April 19. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and other leaders of the party will accompany her. She will take out a rally from Khanapara tomorrow while going to the office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M) at Khanapara in the Hengrabari area of Guwahati.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway maintained steady growth in freight loading during last fiscal year

Also Watch: