Assam: BJP’s development agenda gains momentum ahead of BTC polls

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Ministers, MLAs, and party leaders have begun inaugurating election offices in their constituencies, signaling the start of a spirited electoral battle.

In a statement from the state BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta said the party is poised to play a decisive role in forming the next BTC government. He highlighted that leaders and workers from various parties are steadily joining the BJP, strengthening its base in the region.

Mahanta stressed that the long-pending issue of land rights, unresolved during the 17-year tenure of former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and five years of Promod Boro’s leadership, had left both Bodos and non-tribal communities deprived of pattas. This, he said, had forced many non-tribals to live as “second-class citizens.” However, the BJP’s stand on delivering a permanent solution has raised hopes among the 35 lakh people across 26 communities in the BTR.

He further pointed to the impact of schemes such as Arunodoi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and women entrepreneurship initiatives, which he claimed have brought visible benefits to people who were previously left behind. Massive public participation in BJP’s rallies and election office inaugurations, he said, reflects the growing trust of the people.

According to Mahanta, peace and unity in the BTR have been restored under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose “farsighted vision” has ensured that all communities work together towards a prosperous future. He added that the Assam government has already begun implementing reforms to guarantee equal and balanced development across all five districts of the BTR.

Also Read: Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary contest from two seats each.