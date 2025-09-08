Assam: 316 candidates for BTC poll in the fray

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After the withdrawal of nomination papers by candidates on the last date on Saturday, a total of 316 candidates will now contest the BTC election 2025, the polling date for which is slated for September 22.

Of the five districts in the BTR, Kokrajhar has the highest number of 100 contesting candidates, followed by 68 in Udalguri, 56 in Chirang, 52 in Baksa, and 40 in Tamulpur in the fray. With the publication of the list of contesting candidates, the poll campaign is officially starting from today.

The CEM of BTC and UPPL leader Pramod Boro and former CEM of BTC and BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary participated in election rallies and interacted with the people in different parts of BTR. Pramod Boro is contesting from two constituencies: Dotma in the Kokrajhar district and Goibari in the Tamulpur district. On the other hand, Hagrama Mohilary is contesting from Debargaon in the Kokrajhar district and Chirang Duars in the Chirang district.

The BTC election will be held in the 40 constituencies of BTR, and it will be conducted through ballot paper on September 22. The counting of ballots is scheduled to take place on September 26, from 8 AM onwards.

Significantly, there is no alliance made among the parties in the BTC election this time, with each political party choosing to go it alone.

