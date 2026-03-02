Assam: BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ gets response across state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On its second day, BJP’s “Jan Ashirwad Yatra”, led by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, witnessed massive public participation across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of the state have pledged to bring the BJP-led alliance to power yet again. “I’m sure that we’ll get the blessings of all sections of people of the state. I assure the people of the state that in the coming five years, we’ll work four times more on developmental work than we did in the past five years so as to make Assam one of the best states in the country,” he said.

The yatra resumed on Sunday from the Jagiroad constituency, with the Chief Minister joined by BJP State President Dilip Saikia. The procession covered the Morigaon, Raha, Nagaon and Barhampur constituencies under the campaign theme, “Assam’s Security is BJP’s Commitment.”

Large crowds gathered along the route, welcoming the leadership with floral tributes and enthusiastic slogans. Members of the public performed traditional rituals, lighting earthen lamps and incense sticks while showering flower petals as a mark of respect.

Symbolically, bulldozers accompanying segments of the procession underscored the administration’s stated resolve against illegal encroachment.

The yatra also highlighted the government’s efforts to restore and redevelop the historic Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, as part of broader cultural preservation initiatives.

Participants along the route expressed support for several policy measures undertaken by the state government, including distribution of land pattas to indigenous residents, merit-based recruitment processes, youth empowerment schemes, the Orunodoi initiative, the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Mission, wage enhancement for tea garden workers, and land rights programmes.

On the second day, Minister Pijush Hazarika and BJP MLA Rama Kanta Dewri, along with many leaders, participated in the yatra today.

