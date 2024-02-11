Assam: BJP’s legal cell to hold district-wise advocates’ congregations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state-level legal cell of the BJP will hold district-wise advocates’ congregations in the state. The State BJP legal cell organized a workshop in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati in this connection today.

State Law and Justice Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who attended the workshop as the chief guest, said, “Advocates are influential people in society. If they carry forward the policies and ideologies of the BJP to the people, the confidence of people in the party will receive a boost. I appeal to the legal cell of the party to hold advocates’ congregations in each of the 39 organisational districts of the party, besides holding such a congregation at the state level. This move will strengthen the relations of the advocates with the party.”

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who was also present at the workshop, said, “The State Government is taking measures to enact an Act on the UCC (Uniform Civil Code). It will benefit women in society. The government wants to give social justice to women through the enactment of this Act.” He appealed to advocates to work with accountability to society so as to strengthen society.

The workshop took place with the State BJP Legal Cell president in the chair. Over 300 advocates from the 39 organizational districts of the party took part in the workshop.

