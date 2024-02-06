Assam: More than 100 political leaders and workers join BJP

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: More than 100 leaders and workers from the opposition parties as well as other organisations officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during an event on Monday. The event was organised at the state head office of the party in Basistha in the presence of state president Bhabesh Kalita, organisational general secretary Rabindra Raju and minister Jayanta Malla Barua along with several other MLA and office holders of the party.

Several leaders including the Congress candidate from Sipajhar for the 2021 elections, Kuldeep Baruah, Aam Admi Party vice president Kamal Kumar Medhi and member of the state executive committee Binoy Deka, Trinamool Congress leaders Subir Karmakar and Manasjyoti Mahanta, Dilip Deka from Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Krishna Bora, former organisational secretary of the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council.

