Assam: BJYM to organize ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ from September 21–25

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has announced that it will organize a mega marathon event, ‘NaMo Yuva Run’, across 75 locations in Assam from September 21 to 25. The initiative is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s observance of Seva Pakhwada, being held from September 17 to October 2, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters in Guwahati on Monday, BJYM Assam Pradesh president Rakesh Das said the marathon aims to spread awareness against drug abuse and narcotic substances among the youth. “We have set a target to engage nearly 10 lakh youths of Assam in this noble cause through the NaMo Yuva Run,” Das stated.

The central event of the marathon will take place in Guwahati on September 25, where nearly 5,000 young boys and girls are expected to participate. The run will begin at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science and conclude at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, covering around five kilometres.

Apart from the marathon, the BJYM will also organize a series of social welfare activities during Seva Pakhwada, including blood donation camps, health camps, cleanliness drives, and anti-drug awareness campaigns in universities, colleges, schools, and gymnasiums across the state. The press meet was also attended by BJP Assam Pradesh general secretary and Samaguri MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

