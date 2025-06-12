‘Modi government’s 11 years marked with significant focus on Northeast’ Says BJYM

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arunachal Pradesh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on the completion of 11 years in office, stating that India has emerged as a major power under his leadership.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has ranked as one of the major global powers. In the past 11 years, India saw lots of development in every field. Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed major development in the connectivity sector which had been neglected since ages,” said Ritemso Manyu, State President of BJYM, Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, “Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been working hard for the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh was neglected earlier but after Pema Khandu became CM, the state has progressed a lot in terms of development. People are easily benefitting from the schemes which were dreams in the previous governments.”

“India is under a strong leadership which has been proved by Operation Sindoor. India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan,” he said.

He added, “The Modi government has marked over 11 years of dedicated service to the nation, with a significant focus on the North East. This commitment reflects a broader vision of inclusive growth for all regions of India. The North East states have been identified as a top priority for the Modi government. The administration is actively working to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and economic opportunities in these states.”

He further added, “The nine years of the Pema Khandu-led government have marked an era of unprecedented and transformative progress across every sector in Arunachal Pradesh. His leadership has not only accelerated development but also inspired the youth to actively participate in the journey of a stronger, more empowered Arunachal.”

“In 9 years of Seva and Sushasan, the Pema Khandu-led government has remained steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. From connectivity, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development to social security, indigenous welfare, and enhanced air connectivity, his government has brought services and opportunities directly to the people’s doorstep,” Manyu stated.

He said that the BJYM deeply appreciated the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership and bold, result-oriented governance across all sectors.

