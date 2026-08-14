Assam Board Makes Bank Account Mandatory for HSLC 2027 Form Filling

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027 will be required to provide their individual bank account numbers during the form-filling process.

According to a notification issued by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, dated August 11, the form-filling process for the HSLC Examination 2027 is tentatively scheduled to begin in the first week of October 2026. Providing the applicant's bank account number will be mandatory during the application process.

In view of this requirement, the Board has urged all Inspectors of Schools to instruct the heads of educational institutions in their respective districts to ensure that individual bank accounts are opened for all Class X students who do not yet have one. The Board has specifically asked schools to complete the bank account-opening process before the commencement of HSLC 2027 form filling so that students do not face difficulties during the application process.

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