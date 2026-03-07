Assam Board Revises Class IX and X Textbooks From 2026–27 Academic Year

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I has notified changes to a range of textbooks for Classes IX and X, which will take effect from the upcoming 2026–27 academic session.
The revisions span multiple subjects, and schools across the state have been advised to switch to the updated materials once they are officially released.
According to the board's notification, the following textbooks have undergone modifications:
Mathematics — Class IX and X
Social Science Part-III — Class IX and X
Karbi MIL — Class X
Garo MIL — Class X
Baichitramoi Asom (Rapid Reader) — Class IX and X
Advanced Mathematics — Class IX
In addition to these modifications, the Sanskrit (Elective) textbook for Class IX has been completely replaced with a new version, while Dimasa (Elective) for Class IX has been introduced as an entirely new subject.
ASSEB has made clear that old textbooks printed for these subjects in the previous year will not be used from the 2026–27 academic year onward. Students, teachers, and institutions are expected to transition fully to the revised materials.
The updated syllabi and curricula will be uploaded on the official ASSEB Division-I website in due course, where all stakeholders can access them once available.
Schools have been advised to follow the new textbooks and syllabi strictly after their official release on the board's portal.