Assam government launches free textbook distribution for 2026–27 session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government formally launched the distribution of free textbooks for the 2026–27 academic session at the central warehouse of the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation in Bonda, Guwahati, on Tuesday. Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the programme and said the department was committed to ensuring systematic academic progress across the state.

Under the initiative, 3.42 crore textbooks in nine mediums and 19 languages were distributed to benefit 49.84 lakh students. Dr. Pegu stressed the need for timely delivery and directed officials to closely monitor the distribution process. He said the state government had extended free textbooks up to the secondary level using state funds to improve access to education and overall academic quality.

