Assam board shifts Class XI, XII internal assessment to schools; grades to appear in final records

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II has issued a fresh notification introducing changes in the internal assessment process for Class XI Environmental Education and Class XII General Studies.

According to the notification on Monday, the Board stated that question papers for these subjects will no longer be provided either by ASSEB or by the District Level Internal Examination Committee.

Instead, individual schools will now be responsible for preparing question papers and conducting the internal assessment on their own. After completing the assessment, schools must upload the grades secured by students on the ASSEB portal.

The Board clarified that the grades awarded in Environmental Education for Class XI and General Studies for Class XII will be officially reflected in students' academic records. For Class XI, the grades will appear in the marks statement, while for Class XII, they will be included in the Higher Secondary Final Examination Certificate-cum-Marks Sheet.

The notification has been brought into force with immediate effect, and all educational institutions under ASSEB have been directed to comply with the revised assessment procedure.

Also Read: ASSEB reopens ‘SUJOG’ portal for HS second-year readmissions (2026–27)