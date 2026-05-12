ASSEB reopens ‘SUJOG’ portal for HS second-year readmissions (2026–27)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II has reopened the "SUJOG" re-admission portal on Monday, to facilitate the readmission of unsuccessful students of the Higher Secondary Final Examinations into HS Second Year classes for the academic session 2026-27.

According to an official notification issued by ASSEB, affiliated institutions including universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools and higher secondary schools under ASSEB, Division-II have been directed to update their institutional profiles through the official portal using existing DARPAN login credentials from May 11 to May 14.

Eligible students will be able to submit online applications for re-admission through the SUJOG portal from May 15 to May 24.

As per the schedule, institutions will prepare merit and waiting lists on May 25 and 26, while the provisional selection and waiting lists will be published on May 26. Selected students can accept re-admission offers between May 27 and 28, and institutions will confirm admissions online from May 29 to 30.

The board has allowed students to apply to a maximum of three institutions through the portal. Students will also have the option to modify their preferred stream or subjects at the time of re-admission, subject to institutional approval and portal provisions.

ASSEB clarified that issuance of Gap Permission Certificates for re-admission into HS Second Year has been discontinued. Students seeking re-admission after a gap period will now be assessed directly by institutions based on document verification, eligibility and reasons for the academic gap.

The board has further instructed institutions not to admit students without their consent and to conduct physical verification of documents during the admission process.

Students whose marksheets are marked as "Compartmental" have been exempted from this re-admission process.

The notification also stated that re-admitted students will resume classes from June 2, 2026.

Students and institutions have been advised to carefully follow the detailed guidelines and SOPs available on the official ASSEB portal for smooth completion of the re-admission process.

Also Read: Assam HS 2026 Re-Checking Guidelines: ASSEB Online Application, Fees, Scanned Answer Scripts & Key Rules