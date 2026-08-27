Assam Board to Offer HSLC Duplicate and Correction Services via Sewa Setu from September 1, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced that applications for obtaining duplicate documents and correction of documents will be available through the Government of Assam’s Sewa Setu Portal from September 1, 2026. According to an official notice, the two services being brought under the Sewa Setu Portal are application for obtaining duplicate documents and application for correction of documents issued by ASSEB, Division-I. Applicants will be able to access these services through the Sewa Setu Portal by following the prescribed procedures and guidelines. Links to the services will also be provided on the official website of ASSEB, Division-I, sebaonline.org. The Board further stated that applicants who have already submitted applications on or before August 31, 2026, will be able to check their application status through a separate link that will be provided on the official ASSEB Division-I website.

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