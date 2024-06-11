Assam: Body of newborn recovered in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The discovery of the dead body of a newborn, recovered from a plastic packet found floating in the Bahini River of the city triggered a sharp sensation in the city. The packet was first spotted by locals, who informed the Hatigaon Police. A police team arrived at the location and recovered the body from the water before sending the same for a formal post-mortem. The public has speculated that the unfortunate child was the result of an illicit relationship, which had led to the biological parents discarding the baby in such a condition. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the identity of those who committed this act.

