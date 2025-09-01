Assam: Body of Tukrapara youth recovered from Kolohi river

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The body of a youth from Tukrapara under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district was recovered from the Kolohi river on Sunday, two days after he went missing. The deceased has been identified as Ajahar Ali, who was employed as a delivery boy with a private online company in Guwahati. He had reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances. On Saturday, his Bajaj Platina motorcycle (AS01FX-6741) was found abandoned in the Jarabari jungle area under Kukurmara police outpost.

In-Charge of the Kukurmara PO Kayshap Das said that his family members had filed a missing report on Friday. However on Sunday morning, locals spotted a body floating in the Kolohi river. Police later confirmed it to be that of Ajahar Ali. Injury marks were visible on several parts of the body, fuelling suspicion that he may have been murdered and his body dumped in the river. The Jorshimuli police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Jorshimuli Police Outpost in-charge Pankaj Das and OC Chaygaon police station Kamakhya Mishra said that an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

