Assam: Body recovered at Six Mile in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A body was recovered from the Bhola Baba Path in the Six Mile of Guwahati. The cause of death was not known, but the locals speculated that the person could have died of excessive alcoholism. The victim was around thirty years old. Police arrived at the location and sent the body to GMCH for a necessary post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

