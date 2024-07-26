Assam: Recovery of Dead Body Triggers Sensation in West Karbi Anglong

Hamren: The discovery of the dead body of a youth triggered a sharp sensation in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state. The cause of death has however not been known yet.

The body of a young man was discovered by the locals in the Hanse Japan village of the West Karbi Anglong district. This village comes within the jurisdiction of the Baithalangso police station. The deceased has been identified as Romeo Ingti Kathar. Notably, a bag found around his neck was also recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, the local people have speculated that the youth had been murdered elsewhere and then the dead body dumped in the Hanse Japan village. Local police later arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and initiated an investigation into the suspected murder. But the discovery of the dead body managed to trigger a sensation in the locality and the villagers raised questions as to how such an incident could take place there.

Previously, another dead body was recovered in Bijni. The dead body of a student was recovered from the waters of the Kuklung River. The victim was identified as Kishor Kumar Boro. He was mentioned to be a brilliant student and was doing his master degree in physics at Bodoland University. Kishor Kumar Boro had reportedly gone swimming in the Kuklung River. He was at a location near the Sluice Gate in the Asraobari locality before going missing.

Local people and State Disaster Management Force personnel mounted a search and rescue operation for Kishor Kumar Boro. The dead body of the victim was recovered the next day from the water. Bijni Police arrived at the location and sent the dead body for postmortem.

Both the victim’s parents, Kalaram Boro and Alkai Rai are retired teachers and Kishore was their only son. Kalaram Boro is also the village headman of their village. The death of Kishore Kumar Boro cast a shadow of gloom in the entire region.