Assam: Body Recovered in Kopili River at Hatiamukh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The body of a young man was found floating in the Kopili river at Hatiamukh under Jagiroad police station on Tuesday morning. The body was identified as that of Arunjyoti Das, 27, of Mantabari village under Dharamtul police station in Morigaon district. The body was taken by Jagiroad Police in presence of the Executive Magistrate. The body was sent to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.

