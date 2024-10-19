Assam: Dead Body Recovered from DTP Drain in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A dead body was discovered at the Dibrugarh Town Protection Drain (DTP) at Paltan Bazar area in Dibrugarh on Friday. The body was spotted by the public in the main drain, raising concerns among local residents. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are attempting to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

A significant lead has emerged as a missing person entry had been lodged at Barbari police outpost regarding Dr. Pratyush Kumar Debroy, an 80-year-old doctor from Jalan Nagar, who has been missing since 5pm on October 11, 2024.

According to the report filed by his wife, Dr. Debroy went out to visit Durga Puja pandals that evening and has not returned. A card bearing the name “Dr. P. K. Debroy” along with an address and mobile number was recovered with the body, adding to the likelihood that the deceased could be Dr. Debroy. However, formal identification is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh chapter condoled the death of Debroy. Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “We have found a dead body of an old person from DTP drain in Dibrugarh on Friday morning. We have found cards from his possession named as Dr PK Debroy. We have launched an investigation into the matter.” Sources said Dr Debroy was suffering from dementia and he was often seen walking around Paltan Bazar area.

Also Read: Supreme Court Declares Bangladeshis Entering Assam After March 1971 As Illegal Immigrants

Also Watch: