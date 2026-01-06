Assam Book Fair: Book sales mark Rs 50 lakh increase in a day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Book Fair in Guwahati witnessed sustained enthusiasm on its thirteenth day, as large number of book lovers flocked to the Veterinary College playground at Khanapara. The strong footfall translated into brisk business, pushing total book sales to Rs 6.80 crore, up from Rs 6.50 crore recorded on Sunday, reflecting an impressive single-day increase of Rs 50 lakh.

Jointly organized by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, the fair witnessed steady crowds throughout the day, which swelled further in the evening. Noted Odia author Paramita Satpathy interacted with readers, describing the fair as a celebration of knowledge and highlighting the scope for greater literary exchange between Assamese and Odia works. The day also featured a discussion on the evolution of Assamese theatre, cultural programmes by students and All India Radio, Guwahati, and the release of a translated collection of epic plays titled Chakravyuh.

