All Women’s Book Club (AWBC) organizes literary session at Assam Book Fair in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The All Women’s Book Club (AWBC), in collaboration with Lila Shanti Trust, organized a literary session at the Assam Book Fair at the Veterinary Grounds in Guwahati to highlight the continued relevance of books in the digital age. Addressing the gathering, AWBC president Mita Nath Bora said books remained vital despite technological advances, citing record footfall and strong book sales at the fair. Eminent authors, publishers and editors, including Jayanta Madhab Bora, Binod Ringania, Anjana Jain, Manoj Das, Dr Sujata Choudhary and Sunit Jain, participated in panel discussions on literature, reading culture and knowledge traditions. The programme also featured a satire segment by Meera Agarwal and a poetry session by Pragya Sharma. The event was moderated by AWBC secretary Rita Harlalka and member Honey Bhuyan, while Pallabi Neog Bora anchored the session.

