STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Publication Board Assam (PBA) and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild of North-East will jointly organise the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati from December 24, 2026, to January 6, 2027, at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara. The 14-day event will feature literary, cultural and historical programmes.

Announcing this at a press conference at the PBA office in Bamunimaidam on Wednesday, PBA Secretary Pramod Kalita said the duration had been extended to 14 days in view of the growing response from authors, readers and publishers. Publishing houses from across Assam, Kolkata and New Delhi, along with foreign publishers, are expected to participate. The fair will host discussions on literature, culture and history, author-reader interactions, young writers' conventions and poetry meets. A special Children's Day will feature drawing competitions, poetry recitation and an open quiz.

The PBA will also formally award fellowships to selected writers under its fellowship project launched during the 'Year of Books' in 2025. The prestigious Assam Publication Board Literary Award will also be presented.