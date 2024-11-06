Assam: Book on NSS Released at Closing Ceremony of Gauhati University Youth Festival

Guwahati: Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta on Tuesday, inaugurated and released a book entitled National Service Scheme (NSS) authored by Dr. Bhuban Ch. Chutia, Assistant Professor and NSS Programme Officer of Nowgong College (Autonomous) and Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students Welfare and Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell of Gauhati University at Closing Ceremony of Gauhati University Youth Festival. The book is designed and prepared as per NEP-2020 to meet the Skill Enhancement Course and Value Added Course curriculum mentioned by both the authors.

It will also help NSS unit and volunteers to carry out their regular and special camping activities. The authors also highlighted that they incorporated best practices, significant and special activities in line NEP-2020 in the book. Prof. Mahanta said that the book is relevant, prospective and very beautifully designed a complete book and will valuable for students of the both the course in his inaugural speech. He also offered his best wishes to both authors, stated a press release.

