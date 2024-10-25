Assam: Gauhati University Issues Notification on Hostel Rule Violations

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University has issued a strict notification regarding hostel rule violations. Students who have completed their previous course and are still occupying hostel rooms after taking admission into another course are directed to vacate their rooms by October 31. This is a gross violation of the existing hostel rules, and such students are required to apply to the office of the undersigned to change their hostel.

Additionally, Five Year Integrated Masters Program (FYIMP) students residing in PG hostels are ordered to vacate their rooms by October 31. Failure to comply will result in disciplinary action as per university rules. Hostel Wardens and Deputy Wardens have been instructed to ensure compliance with this notification. The notification, approved by the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University on October 22, aims to maintain order and ensure that hostel facilities are utilized fairly by eligible students.

Also Read: Gauhati University NSS Celebrates World Mental Health Day in City